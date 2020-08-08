NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of NeoGenomics worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. CIBC lowered NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other news, insider William Bonello sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $849,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,226.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,356 shares of company stock worth $4,465,029. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.53. 8,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,176. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $40.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -815.20 and a beta of 0.82.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

