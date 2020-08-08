Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé (VTX:NESN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 112.29.

NESN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 110 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 123 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 109 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 100 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 95 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Nestlé has a 52 week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52 week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

