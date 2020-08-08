Nestree (EGG) One Day Volume Tops $1.50 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Nestree has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00036679 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,741.06 or 0.99609473 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001768 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00166574 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000728 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000968 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004588 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 224.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,003,908,974 tokens. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree.

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

