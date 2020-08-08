NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2,160.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,789 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of NetApp worth $18,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 138,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.7% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,481 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $19,382,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 35.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 85,088 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,426,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,782. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, July 10th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NetApp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

