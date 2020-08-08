Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,380,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 11,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at $23,895,891.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,949 shares of company stock valued at $90,825,563 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 24.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $14.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $494.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,904,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,532,221. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.84. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $224.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.56.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

