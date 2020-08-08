NetKoin Price Down 46.2% Over Last Week (NTK)

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, NetKoin has traded down 46.2% against the US dollar. One NetKoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. NetKoin has a total market capitalization of $198,989.49 and $1,936.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008381 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00062369 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00274189 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039209 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008641 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About NetKoin

NTK is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NetKoin

NetKoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

