Netlist (NLST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Netlist to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. On average, analysts expect Netlist to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NLST opened at $0.72 on Friday. Netlist has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $137.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLST. Zacks Investment Research raised Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

