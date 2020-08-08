Netrum (NTR) Reaches Market Cap of $20,018.80

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. Netrum has a market capitalization of $20,018.80 and $1.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Netrum has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001601 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000477 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Netrum

NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

