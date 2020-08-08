NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

NBSE opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,642,000. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 104,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

