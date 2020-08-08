NeutriSci International (CVE:NU) Stock Price Down 7.4%

NeutriSci International Inc (CVE:NU) dropped 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 225,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 351,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and a P/E ratio of -10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

NeutriSci International Company Profile (CVE:NU)

NeutriSci International Inc develops and markets nutraceutical products in Canada and internationally. It offers Neuenergy, a chewable tablet designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity; nu.thc and nu.cbd sugar-free chewable cannabinoid tablets that offer a metered dose of THC/CBD; and BluScience line of products to support optimal health.

