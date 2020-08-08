New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Down 6.0% in July

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 167,200 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of GBR opened at $1.46 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had 153 producing gas wells; 31 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

