New England Realty Associates (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $52.50. New England Realty Associates shares last traded at $52.50, with a volume of 650 shares trading hands.

Get New England Realty Associates alerts:

New England Realty Associates (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $11.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.38 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New England Realty Associates stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of New England Realty Associates worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

New England Realty Associates Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.