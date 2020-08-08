New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Stake Boosted by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,836 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 2.04% of New Relic worth $84,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEWR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 276.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in New Relic by 1,360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in New Relic by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $2,829,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,358,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.90. New Relic Inc has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $74.20.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NEWR. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.12.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

