New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Announces Earnings Results

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 4.71%. New Senior Investment Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.67-0.71 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SNR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 987,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. New Senior Investment Group has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNR shares. ValuEngine raised New Senior Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

