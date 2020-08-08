Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,686. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NMRK. BidaskClub upgraded Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

