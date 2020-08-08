Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Stake Reduced by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,345,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,695,791 shares during the quarter. Newmont Goldcorp comprises approximately 3.4% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $87,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 195.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 110,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 29.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,067,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,499,339. The stock has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $356,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,566,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $138,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,208,525 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.64 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

