NEXT (LON:NXT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,264.95

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5,264.95 and traded as high as $5,662.00. NEXT shares last traded at $5,620.00, with a volume of 198,759 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 3,400 ($41.84) to GBX 3,650 ($44.92) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NEXT to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($65.22) to GBX 4,400 ($54.15) in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 4,500 ($55.38) to GBX 5,000 ($61.53) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of NEXT to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 7,050 ($86.76) to GBX 5,570 ($68.55) in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NEXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,310.14 ($65.35).

Get NEXT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,048.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,264.95.

About NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.