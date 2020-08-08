NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,734. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $289.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

