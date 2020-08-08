Nexus Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Upbit and Cryptopia. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $16.29 million and $107,146.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

