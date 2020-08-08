NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on NGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered NGL Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In related news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,836,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after acquiring an additional 398,278 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,279,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,917,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 276,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 20.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,126,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 359,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,383. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $606.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.00.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($2.20). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

