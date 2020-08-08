NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Short Interest Down 5.8% in July

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 454,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.47. 302,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,340. NIC has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Get NIC alerts:

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. NIC had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. NIC’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In related news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $46,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGOV. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIC by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NIC by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIC in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIC in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EGOV shares. BidaskClub lowered NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NIC in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.