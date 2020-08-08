Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nice in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Nice from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Nice stock traded down $6.86 on Friday, hitting $217.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,823. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.59. Nice has a one year low of $110.59 and a one year high of $228.54.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. Nice had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nice will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Nice by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,133,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,019,000 after purchasing an additional 500,624 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Nice by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,407,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,640,000 after purchasing an additional 71,776 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Nice by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,998,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 74,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nice by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,682,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,591,000 after acquiring an additional 44,217 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nice by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after acquiring an additional 180,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

