Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,737 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,736 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Nike were worth $23,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,527,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nike by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 584,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nike by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,834,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Nike by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after purchasing an additional 508,120 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $100.21. 112,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,348,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.98. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Nike from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,356 shares of company stock valued at $29,337,715. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

