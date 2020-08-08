Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 68.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Nike by 100.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,356 shares of company stock worth $29,337,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.53. 3,193,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,348,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.98. The company has a market cap of $156.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.