Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Short Interest Update

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,680,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 11,460,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,356 shares of company stock valued at $29,337,715 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $101.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. Nike has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

