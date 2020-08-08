Nimiq 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.93 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $38.90 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,676.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.78 or 0.03346624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.42 or 0.02607065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00495927 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00807715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00811401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00058960 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00016371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,163,956,756 coins and its circulating supply is 6,337,956,756 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

