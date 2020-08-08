Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,364,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,524 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of NIO worth $18,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NIO by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 101,744,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,849,000 after buying an additional 373,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NIO by 5.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,875,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after buying an additional 235,452 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $9,168,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 42.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,815,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after buying an additional 839,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NIO by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,840,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 79,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. CICC Research raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $13.42 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.61.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.42) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.