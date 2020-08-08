Niobio Cash (NBR) Market Cap Reaches $40,464.60

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $40,464.60 and approximately $2.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last week, Niobio Cash has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

