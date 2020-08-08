Niobium Coin Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $366,052.03 and approximately $25.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00105530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.10 or 0.01977575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00193697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00111053 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

