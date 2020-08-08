NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 221,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,648 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in NiSource by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 35,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

NiSource stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 39,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

