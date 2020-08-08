NIX (NIX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $204,268.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded up 53.8% against the dollar. One NIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001403 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $7.50, $5.60 and $20.33. NIX has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $204,268.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,713.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.26 or 0.03314775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.44 or 0.02582064 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00491526 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.00806956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.00797630 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00058346 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00016341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

