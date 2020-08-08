NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 13,531 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $16,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RY. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Shares of RY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.83. 20,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,542. The company has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.