NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 21,303 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,303 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.08% of Consolidated Edison worth $18,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $349,367,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,700,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,604,000 after buying an additional 1,613,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,606,672,000 after buying an additional 658,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,121,000 after buying an additional 473,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,595,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,418,000 after buying an additional 398,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

ED stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.42.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,591 shares of company stock worth $187,411. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

