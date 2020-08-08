NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 23,317 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $15,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after purchasing an additional 55,633 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,086,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,970,000 after purchasing an additional 885,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $858,916,000 after purchasing an additional 54,129 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.88. The company had a trading volume of 63,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.14. The company has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.19, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.