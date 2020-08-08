NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 9,978 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $22,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.86.

LOW stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.99. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $152.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.