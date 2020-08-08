NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,099 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.13% of Ameriprise Financial worth $24,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,350,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,447,000 after buying an additional 410,745 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,463,000 after acquiring an additional 227,640 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,196,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,643,000 after buying an additional 225,910 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 772,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $20,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $155.76. The company had a trading volume of 21,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.96. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.90.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.