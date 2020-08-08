NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,316 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Target were worth $16,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $9,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Target by 1,078.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,392 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Target by 39.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 78,910 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Target by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,828 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 17,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,524 shares of company stock worth $17,823,219 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.99. The stock had a trading volume of 59,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $81.05 and a 1 year high of $131.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra upped their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

