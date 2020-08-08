NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 83,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 64,562 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $3,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $4.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 185,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,043. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

