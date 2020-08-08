NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 46,966 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 105.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,966 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $28,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.4% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,778 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 24.0% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.72. 46,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,547. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $343.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.84.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

