NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 8,375 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $22,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,070,000 after purchasing an additional 84,602 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 29.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 129,722.9% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 124,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 124,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 289.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $3,040,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,938,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,594,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.91, for a total value of $2,836,447.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,018,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,630,652.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 695,613 shares of company stock valued at $129,749,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

CRM stock traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,774. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $209.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,128.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.87.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

