NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.17% of PagSeguro Digital worth $19,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAGS. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $54,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.45. 844,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,243. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.46. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.