NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 122,607 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $15,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $2,924,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,190,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,425 shares of company stock worth $6,293,835 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,686. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $149.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.70 and its 200-day moving average is $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.85.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

