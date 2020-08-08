NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $22,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.76.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,843. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,776.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,103 shares of company stock worth $14,123,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

