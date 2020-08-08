NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,042 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

NYSE HON traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.50. 39,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,090. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

