NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of AutoZone worth $15,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 655,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,809,000 after buying an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 461,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,245,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 381,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,018,000 after buying an additional 28,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,920,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 181,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,627,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZO traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $1,176.44. 3,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,894. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,145.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,059.16.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.99 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 63.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 target price (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,223.69.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

