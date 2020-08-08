NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 9,873 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $15,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 168,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 102.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Nomura Instinet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

