NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $15.85 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,876 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Argus lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

Oracle stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 288,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,096,002. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91. The firm has a market cap of $168.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,114,410,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

