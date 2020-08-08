NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $17.81 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,997 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,669 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,407 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,703,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,194,000 after acquiring an additional 129,034 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,486,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,717,000 after buying an additional 309,673 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,022,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,360 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843,705. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

