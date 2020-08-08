NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $19.65 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.14% of EPAM Systems worth $19,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,994. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $304.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.07.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.50.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $1,975,521.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,932.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $4,071,508.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,471.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

