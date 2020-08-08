NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $21.21 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $21,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $438.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,587. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $441.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.